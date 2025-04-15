The Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC) is proud to announce that the President of the Republic of Namibia, Her Excellency Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, will officially open the 2025 edition of the conference.

“We are deeply honoured that Her Excellency, the President of the Republic of Namibia, will officially open this year’s conference. Her participation marks a historic milestone for NIEC and reaffirms the government’s commitment to harnessing Namibia’s energy potential for shared prosperity. It also reflects the kind of forward-looking leadership that is essential to positioning Namibia as an emerging leader in the global energy landscape.” said Ndapwilapo Selma Shimutwikeni, Founder&CEO of RichAfrica Consultancy and Convenor of NIEC.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah is a committed advocate for ensuring that Namibia derives maximum value from its natural resources through value addition and sustainable development, with a focus on uplifting the Namibian people and strengthening local capacity.

As Namibia lays the foundations to become an energy hub, NIEC 2025 will explore the key building blocks needed to realize this vision. These include enabling investment, strengthening institutions, advancing infrastructure and environmental stewardship, promoting local content and reinforcing good governance. Energy is increasingly recognized as a catalyst for inclusive and sustainable development – unlocking industrialization, economic diversification, job creation and long-term prosperity.

Now in its 7th edition, NIEC 2025 will be held under the theme, “Leading the Way: Becoming an Energy Hub with In-Country Value,” and is scheduled to take place from 23-25 April 2025 at the Windhoek Country Club Resort, Windhoek, Namibia.

Since its inception in 2012 under the theme, “A Road to Discovery and Beyond,” the conference has evolved into a premier platform for high-level dialogue, thought leadership and strategic engagement. It has played a crucial role in shaping discourse around Namibia’s emerging oil and gas industry and its broader energy sector.

The event draws a global audience, including OPEC representatives, senior executives from international oil companies, prominent service providers, investors and industry experts. It has also welcomed numerous government leaders from across Africa, including ministers of energy, as well as Namibia’s own public and private sector leaders.

NIEC 2025 will feature a strategic program of panels, dialogues and expert-led sessions designed to unpack the conference theme and spotlight key issues and opportunities that will define the future of the energy industry. The 2025 edition is expected to welcome over 1,000 delegates from across the globe, reinforcing its position as the country’s premier energy platform.

The conference is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy of the Republic of Namibia and is curated and convened by RichAfrica Consultancy, with the African Energy Chamber as a strategic partner.