Integrated energy firm Namibia Energy Corporation (NEC) has joined African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2024 as a silver sponsor, reinforcing its commitment to advancing Africa's energy sector. At AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024, NEC representatives – including President and Co-Founder Marcio Rocha Mello – will showcase the company’s contributions and commitment to Africa’s expanding energy opportunities.

With a mandate to set a global benchmark for sustainable development and management of Namibia and Africa’s oil and gas resources, NEC has played a crucial role in the growth of Namibia's upstream sector, contributing to several notable oil discoveries in the country’s deepwater basins. As such, the company will showcase opportunities in the African power sector and highlight best practices to untap these prospects for energy security, economic growth and sustainable development.

With over ten discoveries – including Shell’s Enigma-1x; Galp’s Mopane 1x and 2x; and TotalEnergies’ Mangetti-1x and Venus-1x –, Namibia has become a focal point for regional and global energy players and oil and gas supermajors. Drawing on its decades of experience from Brazil, NEC continues to explore new opportunities within Namibia’s oil basins.

In the renewable energy space, NEC has deep knowledge of renewable energy projects deployment, partnering with local governmental bodies, environmental bodies and educational institutions to drive renewables penetration. In Namibia, the firm is establishing a Center of Excellence to provide intensive training and technical qualification on renewable energy for the Namibian workforce. As Namibia intensifies renewable energy and green hydrogen deployment as part of the Green Hydrogen Program and Green Industrialization Strategy, the contribution, commitments and investments by firms such as NEC is vital.

As the premier event for Africa’s energy sector – hosting decision makers such as Tom Alweendo, Namibia’s Minister of Mines and Energy; Maggy Shino, Petroleum Commissioner of Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and key industry figures at the Invest in Namibia Country Spotlight – AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 represents the ideal platform to connect NEC with Namibian and African projects and prospects. As such, the conference represents an ideal platform for NEC to promote its market vision and connect with key stakeholders across Namibia and Africa’s renewables industry.

“Namibia and Africa's oil, gas and renewables sectors hold immense potential for growth and to drive economic stability. Companies such as NEC are pivotal in unlocking this potential through technology innovation, skills transfer and investment,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Under the theme Invest in African Energies: Energy Growth Through an Enabling Environment, AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 will host NEC in high level panel discussions, project showcases and deal signings, facilitating the firm’s footprint expansion in Africa and the growth of Africa’s energy sector.