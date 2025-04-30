The Chairperson of the Multi-Party Women’s Caucus (MPWC), Ms Lindelwa Dunjwa, has expressed deep sadness on the death of three police officers that were found dead.

The bodies of the two female constables Keamogetswe Buys (30) and Boipelo Senoge (20) as well as their male colleague, constable Cebekhulu Linda (24) were retrieved from the Hennops River in Centurion yesterday after a six-day search. Two other bodies were also retrieved during the search.

“As the committee we are extremely saddened by the death of these officers. They were in the prime of their lives, serving our country. This is indeed a sad day for women and men in blue,” emphasised Ms Dunjwa.

Ms Dunjwa called on the authorities to do all in their power to expedite the investigation regarding the circumstances that led to the deaths. “We convey our sincerest condolences to the families and friends of these officers. The country grieves with you,” she said.