The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Rachid Talbi Alami, represented HM King Mohammed VI on June 03, 2023 in Ankara at the investiture ceremony of the President of the Republic of Türkiye, H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who was re-elected for a third term.

The investiture ceremony was held at the Presidential Complex in Ankara in the presence of heads of state, government representatives, legislative institutions and international organizations. His Majesty the King's Ambassador to Türkiye, Mr. Mohamed Ali Lazrak also attended the inauguration.

Earlier in the day, President Erdoğan took the constitutional oath at the Turkish Parliament, marking the official start of his third presidential term, after receiving the inauguration document from the Speaker of Parliament.

After taking the constitutional oath, the head of state visited the mausoleum of the founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, before proceeding to the Presidential Complex to attend the inauguration ceremony.

As Erdoğan's convoy arrived at the Presidential Complex, 101 cannon shots were fired to mark the ceremony, in which the Presidential Symphony Orchestra, the Turkish Traditional Music Ensemble and the Military Music Orchestra of the Turkish Armed Forces took part.

At the end of the ceremony, President Erdoğan will host a reception in honor of the guests at Çankaya Palace.

On Thursday, the Supreme Election Board announced the final results of the second round of the May 28 presidential election, which showed that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was re-elected with 52.18 percent of the vote.