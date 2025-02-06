Mozambique is set to take center stage in Africa’s energy investment landscape as key government officials, international investors and industry leaders gather for the Invest in African Energies: Investor Roundtable on Thursday, February 13, 2025 in Maputo. Hosted by the Mozambique Energy Chamber in collaboration with the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org/), this high-level event will explore the country’s immense energy potential and investment opportunities.

With a new era of resource development underway, Mozambique is prioritizing policies that ensure the country’s vast natural gas reserves translate into long-term economic growth and job creation. The roundtable will address key investment drivers, from geology and regulatory conditions to local content strategies and financing mechanisms that can accelerate energy sector expansion.

Mozambique has established itself as one of Africa’s most promising energy frontiers, boasting an estimated 100 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves in the Rovuma Basin. The country is home to several large-scale LNG projects, including the operational 3.4 MTPA Coral South FLNG and the under-development 3.37 MTPA Coral North, 18 MTPA Rovuma LNG and 13 MTPA Mozambique LNG projects. TotalEnergies has stated that financing for the $20 billion Mozambique LNG project is expected to be approved by the U.S. Export-Import Bank imminently, paving the way for renewed progress on the long-awaited development, while ExxonMobil anticipates a final investment decision for its Rovuma LNG project by 2026.

However, Mozambique’s energy ambitions extend beyond LNG. Investments in power generation, renewables and local content initiatives are essential to maximizing the sector’s impact on economic diversification. The government is working closely with industry stakeholders to foster an environment that attracts investment while ensuring that Mozambicans directly benefit from sector growth through skills development and job creation.

The roundtable will be a key platform for Estevão Pale, Mozambique’s newly appointed Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, to outline his vision for the country’s energy future. His leadership is expected to focus on enhancing regulatory stability, strengthening public-private partnerships, and fast-tracking project development to position Mozambique as a global energy leader. Minister Pale will deliver a keynote address, followed by a fireside chat with NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, where they will discuss the country’s energy trajectory and policy priorities.

"Mozambique is one of the most exciting energy frontiers in Africa, offering world-class LNG potential and a strong commitment to local industry development. As the country advances key projects and strengthens its investment climate, this roundtable provides a crucial platform for dialogue between government and investors. Ensuring that Mozambique’s energy resources translate into long-term economic growth, job creation and industrialization will be essential, and the Chamber is committed to supporting this vision,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

This roundtable also serves as a critical prelude to African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 in Cape Town, the continent’s premier energy investment conference, where Mozambique’s energy opportunities will be showcased to a global audience. Discussions from this event will help shape the agenda for AEW, reinforcing Mozambique’s role in Africa’s energy transition and investment landscape.