The MRD Foundation is proud to announce that its CEO, Mouhamed Dieng, who is also President of MIR Holding (https://MIRHolding.Odoo.com/), will be the guest of honor at the first edition of Heirs of Greatness Day, a leading pan-African ceremony dedicated to recognizing leaders whose vision, impact, and commitment are characterized by long-term thinking, transmission, and responsibility.

Held in Casablanca, Heirs of Greatness Day brought together decision-makers, creators, and builders committed to promoting African heritage as a structuring lever for economic, cultural, and social development. Mouhamed Dieng's presence as guest of honor was a testament to his entrepreneurial and philanthropic career based on strategic rigor, sustainable value creation, and a strong conviction: no economic performance can be sustainable if it is disconnected from the identity, talents, and know-how of the territories.

Through his involvement with the MRD Foundation, Mouhamed Dieng works to promote human capital, which is a prerequisite for any inclusive and sustainable development.

Speaking at the ceremony, he sent a strong message to African youth, calling for confidence, high standards, and boldness.

“Challenges are opportunities. Your heritage is a strength. Your future is built by structuring who you are, not by diluting it. Be demanding, be authentic, be passionate. And don't be afraid.” Explain Mouhamed Dieng.

This first edition of Heirs of Greatness Day is part of the dynamic driven by ORUN, which works to structure African cultural and creative industries around memory, structure, and transmission, in order to create a lasting impact and concrete prospects for new generations.

For the MRD Foundation, participating as a guest of honor is both a recognition and a renewed commitment: to continue investing in, structuring, and supporting projects that stand the test of time, promote African talent, and transform the continent's heritage into a driver of competitiveness and international influence.

Press contact:

Elisabeth Tine

Communications Officer

contact@brainz-sn.com

Tel.: +33 8 43 99 47



About the MRD Foundation – Mouhamad Rassoul Dieng:

The MRD Foundation – Mouhamad Rassoul Dieng is a philanthropic foundation committed to human development and knowledge transfer in Africa. It works to strengthen human capital through actions in the fields of education, training, entrepreneurship, and solidarity, with a particular focus on youth and vulnerable populations.

Guided by a vision based on responsibility, sustainable impact, and excellence, the Foundation supports structural initiatives capable of generating concrete and measurable results. It places the transmission of knowledge, values, and skills at the heart of its work, considering that sustainable development relies as much on human investment as it does on economic investment.

The MRD Foundation develops its programs in partnership with public, private, and non-profit actors at the national and international levels in order to contribute to inclusive growth and the emergence of responsible leaders committed to the sustainable transformation of the African continent.

For more information: https://FondationMRD.Org