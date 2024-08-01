Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch arrived in Nouakchott on August 01, 2024, to represent His Majesty King Mohammed VI at the inauguration ceremony of the Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, who has been re-elected for a second term.

Akhannouch was greeted at Nouakchott airport by Mauritanian Prime Minister Mohamed Ould Bilal Messaoud and Moroccan Ambassador to Mauritania Hamid Chabar.

Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani was re-elected for a second term as President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, after winning the presidential election by securing 56.12% of the votes in the first round.

