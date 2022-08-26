Africa Oil Week (AOW) (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) is proud to announce Monjasa as a Bronze sponsor of Africa Oil Week. The global partner in oil and shipping will be represented at AOW - held in the heart of Cape Town. Organised by Hyve Group Plc., this unmissable event will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October in Cape Town under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

Monjasa is a global partner in the oil and shipping industries and among the world’s 10 largest marine fuel suppliers. Their core business includes reselling and supply of marine fuels, oil terminal operations and ship owning activities.

By emphasising strong personal relations and engaging with local shipping communities, they service shipowners, charterers and operators in more than 600 ports worldwide. Their fleet of some 20 tankers has helped them reach prominent positions in remote and hard-to-reach markets such as West Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

Monjasa was founded in Denmark in 2002 and now employs around 500 traders and other maritime specialists and has recorded a total revenue of USD 2bn in 2020. It supplies around 5m tonnes of marine fuels yearly with their own fleet of tankers completing 3,000+ ship-to-ship operations.

“We’re pleased to welcome Monjasa as a Bronze sponsor of AOW 2022, and we thank them for their support,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.

For a decade, Monjasa has been sustaining maritime trade developments in West Africa as the region’s leading marine fuels supplier. With local offices in Namibia and Angola, they are determined to keep forging new local partnerships and investing in West Africa. Find out more at https://Monjasa.com.

