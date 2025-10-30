More than 100 speakers from countries including, Australia, China, Italy, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, The Netherlands, the UAE and the US to share thought leadership and strategic takeaway across four leadership summits

Renowned leaders from Ministry of Energy&Infrastructure and Department of Economy&Tourism, Aldar Projects, KAFD, Deyaar, BEEAH Real Estate, LEAD Real Estate Developer, Retal Urban Development and Elisium City at Big 5 Global Leaders’ Summit and LiveableCitiesX Summit

Leaders from Department of Municipalities and Transport, Dubai Municipality, NEOM and Expo City Dubai, among speakers at Big 5 FutureTech Summit and GeoWorld Summit

Urbanization and construction across the MEASA region continue to accelerate, with more than $9 trillion in active projects and a growing emphasis on sustainability, smart cities and resilient infrastructure (Source: Ventures Onsite). Reflecting this momentum, Big 5 Global (www.Big5Global.com) returns for its 46th edition to bring together government leaders, industry experts, policymakers and innovators through four leadership summits, including Big 5 Global Leaders’ Summit, LiveableCitiesX Summit, Big 5 FutureTech Summit and GeoWorld Summit.

Running from 24–27 November 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre, the summits will convene over 1,200 delegates and over 100 speakers, including government officials, developers and global experts, to share insights on leadership, urban transformation, artificial intelligence and the future of data-driven development across the MEASA region.

At the heart of this dialogue is Big 5 Global Leaders’ Summit, held under the theme Leading change. Building legacies. The summit convenes ministers, CEOs, financiers and construction leaders to discuss how to drive resilience, ROI and growth amid global uncertainty. The summit will be headlined by prominent industry experts and leaders, including His Excellency Sihle Zikalala, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure South Africa representatives; Lufuno Ratsiku, President, SACPCMP; and Dr Pali Lehohla, Data Strategist / Speaker / Thought Leader, Pan-African Institute of Evidence. Sessions will explore strategies for value creation, public-private partnerships and governance frameworks tailored to Africa’s built environment. Sessions will explore boardroom-level strategies for value creation, public-private partnerships and governance frameworks that secure sustainable growth for the built environment.

“The United Arab Emirates stands at the forefront of sustainable global leadership across all sectors, including the ecosystem of the built environment,” said His Excellency Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy&Infrastructure, who will be delivering the keynote address at the summit. “At this year’s Big 5 Global Leaders’ Summit, I look forward to highlighting the significance of public and private sector collaboration to drive innovation, excellence, trust, agility and investment across the energy, water, infrastructure, housing, and transportation sectors.”

The discussion on leadership and legacy extends to city-level planning through the LiveableCitiesX Summit, themed Global cities. Shared futures. The sessions bring together planners, investors and sustainability experts to exchange models for policy, funding and innovation that shape future-ready, human-centric cities. His Excellency Dr Saif Al Nasri, Acting Undersecretary, Department of Municipalities&Transportation, will headline an executive dialogue moderated by Vladislav Boutenko, Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG’s Global Center for Future Cities on Abu Dhabi’s liveability vision. Some of the other prominent speakers include Nada Taryam, CEO, BEEAH; Mansour Abdulnour Al Rais, Director of the Executive Planning Department, Dubai Municipality; and Engr Nasser bin Salem Al Wadai, General Manager for Projects / GM for King Abdullah International Gardens Project, Riyadh Region Municipality.

Over 40 international voices from Australia, China, Italy, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, The Netherlands and the US, including Dag Detter, Investment Advisor at Detter&Co; Yves Padrines, CEO of Nemetschek Group; Dr Valerio Soldani, Trade Commissioner at the Italian Trade Commission Office of the Italian Embassy; and His Excellency, Gerard Steeghs, Ambassador, Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands, will enrich the discussion with insights from global city transformation projects. “Unlocking investment in the region’s urban economies starts with how we manage public assets,” said Detter. “By bringing private-sector efficiency and transparency into public wealth management, cities across the region can generate long-term value, attract sustainable investment and accelerate their journey toward resilient, liveable urban futures.”

As urban visions increasingly rely on digital transformation, Big 5 FutureTech Summit, themed Shaping tomorrow. Driving disruption, will move beyond AI narratives to spotlight technologies delivering measurable impact across construction and urban development. The programme will explore how data-driven tools and digital ecosystems are advancing efficiency, cost management and project delivery. Mohammed Shehata, Senior Vice President – Asset Management, Expo City Dubai, will outline how digital integration is reshaping asset management and operations. Eng Marwan AlJanaahi, Senior Structural Engineer – Building Permits Department, Dubai Municipality, will share strategic insights on how technology is shaping regulatory processes and enabling smarter, more resilient buildings. Industry leaders such as Marc Nezet, Group Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Division Officer O&M, Nemetschek SE; Luke Wu, Managing Director,The GEAR by Kajima; and Mohammed Shehata, Senior Vice President Asset Management, Dubai Expo City, will join a session on The ConTech Investment Playbook, examining the convergence of capital and innovation in construction technology.

Rounding out the leadership series, GeoWorld Summit, themed Advancing geo-intelligence. Empowering tomorrow., bridges policy and technology to demonstrate how spatial data can accelerate infrastructure planning, improve mobility systems and strengthen national resilience. Engr Mohamed Al Marri, Executive Board Member and CEO, Global Alliance for Artificial Intelligence (GAFAI); Engr Maitha Ali Al Nuaimi, Director - GIS Center Department, Dubai Municipality; and Yasmeen Al Hashmi, Director of Asset Management, Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, will join a high-level panel focusing on the role of geospatial intelligence in supporting data-driven urban planning and decision-making.

Speaking about the leadership summits, Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events said: “Together, the four summits form the foundation of Big 5 Global’s thought leadership programme, aligning global collaboration with actionable strategies for economic resilience, sustainable development, digital growth and supply chain excellence.”

Big 5 Global is supported by key sponsors and partners, including Main Supporting Partner, Ministry of Energy&Infrastructure; Supporting Partners, Dubai Civil Defense, Ministry of Economy&Tourism, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Land Department, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality and Riyadh Region Municipality

Big 5 Global 2025 takes place from 24–27 November at Dubai World Trade Centre.

