The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position under the visionary policy of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

H.E. Saif Alshamisi wished the new Ambassador of Chad success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

H.E. Saif Abdulla Alshamisi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of H.E. Kedallah Younous Hamidi Elhadj Mamadi, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the UAE.

