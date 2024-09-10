United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


H.E. Saif Abdulla Alshamisi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of H.E. Kenneth Milimo Nganga, Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to the UAE.

His Excellency wished the new Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya success in the performance of his duties and emphasized the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the UAE and Kenya in all fields. 

The newly appointed Ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

