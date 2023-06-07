The Ministry of Digital Transformation, Innovation and Modernization of the Administration of Republic Islamic of Mauritania (MTNIMA), recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with G42, a leading technology holding group from Abu Dhabi, to accelerate Mauritania's digital transformation journey.

The MoU was signed on May 31, 2023, by H.E. Moctar Ahmed Yedaly, Minister of Digital Transformation, Innovation and Modernization of Administration of Republic Islamic of Mauritania and Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, an ADX-listed public company limited by shares whose majority shareholder is Abu Dhabi company G42, during the inaugural edition of GITEX Africa 2023 held in Marrakech, Morocco.

Under this agreement, G42 and its subsidiaries G42 Cloud and Presight will work closely with MTNIMA to develop and enhance Mauritania's digital capabilities, focusing on key areas such as the national data center, national sovereign cloud, and overall digital transformation initiatives.

This partnership goes beyond infrastructure development and prioritizes local talent development, aiming to foster technologically skilled professionals within Mauritania's digital ecosystem and empower its citizens.

H.E. Moctar Ahmed Yedaly, Minister of Digital Transformation, Innovation and Modernization of Administration of the Republic Islamic of Mauritania affirms the importance of this partnership by saying: “Building a national cloud will certainly enhance our national sovereignty”

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, "On behalf of G42, Presight is proud to support Mauritania's national digital transformation journey. We recognize the profound impact digital transformation has on citizens and communities, and our commitment lies in utilizing sovereign cloud, big data analytics and artificial intelligence technologies to drive inclusive growth and bring about positive societal change for Mauritanians."

About Ministry of Digital Transformation, Innovation and Modernization of the Administration of Republic Islamic of Mauritania:

The Ministry of Digital Transformation, Innovation and Modernization of the Administration of Republic Islamic of Mauritania (MTNIMA) was created on May 2021 as part of the digital transformation vision of HE. President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani who aims to engage and accelerate the digital transformation of the country. The MTNIMA aims at developing Digital Infrastructure, e-Government Services, Digital Skills, Capacity Building, Cybersecurity, Innovation and Startups.

About G42:

G42 is a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence capabilities for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating around the world, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good. Its people are constantly reimagining what technology can do, applying advanced thinking and innovation to accelerate progress and tackle society’s most pressing problems.

G42 is driving change in the region and beyond, joining forces with nations, corporations and individuals to create the infrastructure for tomorrow’s world. From molecular biology to space exploration and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities, today.

About G42 Cloud:

UAE-based G42 Cloud is the region’s leading sovereign cloud provider. Since its inception in 2018, the company has focused on delivering a world-class, secure, and scalable cloud platform, that underpins digital transformation and sovereignty across the public sector and regulated industries. G42 Cloud’s infrastructure enables and benefits from the wider G42 group's technology ecosystem of AI-enabled industry solutions to deliver superior performance and is designed to make organizations more intuitive, agile, and efficient to solve real-world challenges.

About Presight:

Presight, an ADX-listed public company limited by shares whose majority shareholder is Abu Dhabi company G42, is the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by Artificial Intelligence (“AI”). It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact.

With its world-class computer vision, AI and omni-analytics platform as its engine, Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies.