International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Ronald Lamola, is in Japan to attend the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting. Ahead of the opening ceremony of the TICAD Ministerial meeting, Minister Lamola had a business roundtable discussion with the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) to further strengthen economic cooperation. Among other matters, the meeting noted two critical economic developments. Following successful diplomatic negotiations, an agreement between the two countries was signed earlier this year, establishing a protocol for the export of South African avocados to Japan. The first consignment arrived in Japan this week, coinciding with Minister Lamola’s visit.

This significant milestone marks the beginning of a new market opening for South African avocados in the East. The agreed protocol requires a cold treatment of 2°C for 19 days. South African research has shown that Hass avocados can withstand this treatment, with successful shipments to the UK under the same regime.

South Africa’s economic diplomacy efforts continue to yield results in 2024, as evidenced by breakthroughs for our avocado industry, with the opening of new big markets in Japan, China, and India.

Speaking to Toyota Executives attending the JETRO interaction, Minister Lamola acknowledged Toyota’s announcement this week of a strategic investment of R 1.2 billion in the South African automotive industry, which is expected to drive faster implementation of industrialisation, job creation, and transformation.

Minister Lamola also had the opportunity to meet with his counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Ms. Yōko Kamikawa. Minister Lamola reiterated that South Africa enjoys a significant relationship with Japan, underpinned by a fair economic partnership that contributes significantly to our nation’s economic development and people-to-people relations.