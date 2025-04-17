Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met Thursday in Doha with HE Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Zambia Caleb Fundanga.

The two sides discussed ways to foster bilateral cooperation relations, primarily in the field of development and several topics of common interest.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.