Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met Monday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabe Abroad of Burkina Faso Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the relations between the two countries and ways to advance them. They explored ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of development, investment, education, and agriculture, as well as other topics of mutual interest.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.