HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met on Sunday with HE Minister of Social Solidarity in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Nevin Riyad Al Kabbaj.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries regarding the Gaza Strip, in light of the deteriorating humanitarian conditions that double the suffering of the fraternal Palestinian people besieged in the Strip.

The meeting also discussed ways to strengthen medical and relief personnel and provide the urgent needs of the Palestinian brethren besieged in the Gaza Strip.

HE Minister of State for International Cooperation reiterated the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of the massacres committed by the Israeli occupation forces against civilians and its continuous bombing of camps, hospitals, and schools.