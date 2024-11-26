Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met Monday with HE Ambassador of the Republic of Mali to the State of Qatar Sidibe Dedeou Ousmane.

The two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries along with several topics of common interest.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.