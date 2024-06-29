Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met Saturday with HE State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia Ali Mohamed Omar who is on a visit to the country.

The meeting discussed cooperative relationship between the two countries and ways to enhance them, in addition to the latest developments in Somalia and a range of topics of mutual interest.

HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated, during the meeting, the State of Qatar's support for the efforts aimed at strengthening security and stability in Somalia and achieving development and prosperity for the fraternal people of Somalia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.