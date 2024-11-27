Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met Wednesday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation of the Republic of Burundi Albert Shingiro, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, and exchanged views on several issues of common interest.

