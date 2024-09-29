On September 28, 2024 the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maxim Ryzhenkov, spoke on behalf of the Republic of Belarus at the general political discussion of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

The head of the Foreign Ministry openly named the main causes of the erosion of the global security system and the weakening of the role of the United Nations in resolving the most acute conflicts and problems of mankind. In this regard, Foreign Minister drew attention to the initiative of the Belarusian Head of State on the urgent need to start a global security dialogue.

The Minister stressed that the UN must free itself from the dictates of individual states suffering from permissiveness and their own exclusivity. Ryzhenkov noted that Belarus would continue to insist on a fair reform of the Security Council and inclusion of large developing countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America in its permanent membership.

The head of the Belarusian delegation called on the UN to actively support regional processes and interact with regional organizations, since regionalism is a key reality of today.

Separately, Minister noted the urgent need for serious and objective assessments of the Organization regarding the destructive impact of illegal sanctions on sustainable development processes, as well as the transfer of this work to a systematic basis.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus met with the Secretary-General of the Organization, António Guterres. The issues on the current international agenda, including global and regional security, were touched upon. M.Ryzhenkov noted the need to enhance the role of the United Nations in countering illegal unilateral coercive measures. The Secretary-General separately stressed the active and prominent role of Belarus in the UN and conveyed his warmest wishes to the Head of the Belarusian State.

On the sidelines of the General Assembly, M.Ryzhenkov also held talks with the Foreign Minister of Iran, Abbas Araghchi. The roadmap of bilateral cooperation and issues of enhancing interaction between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries were considered. Agreements have been reached on a series of upcoming industry contacts in Minsk and Tehran. Iran has confirmed its support for Belarus on the way to the country's partner status in the BRICS.

The organization of a number of meetings at the highest and high levels is also on the agenda of the two countries.

Meaningful talks were held with the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov. The parties stated the strategic nature of the relationship. The sides discussed the implementation of the agreements reached by the Heads of State during the state visit of the President of Belarus to Azerbaijan in May 2024. The Ministers reached agreements on ways to intensify and systematize work in a number of areas.

The agenda of the upcoming high-level visits in the near future, cooperation of the the Foreign Ministries of the two countries, and infrastructure projects were discussed in details.