Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, took part, on Sunday in Sochi, in the First Ministerial Conference of the Russia–Africa Partnership Forum.
This inaugural Ministerial Conference, which brings together the foreign ministers of the Russian Federation and African UN member States, builds on the outcomes of the Summits held in St Petersburg (2023) and Sochi (2019).
It aims is to assess the implementation of the Declarations made during these summits and identify forward-looking opportunities for deepening cooperation, with the goal of better aligning with the evolving needs and aspirations of African States.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.