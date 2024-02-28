The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda is pleased to announce that the Honorable General Odongo Jeje Abubakher, Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a constructive meeting today with His Excellency Xavier Sticker, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of France to the Republic of Uganda. The meeting took place at the esteemed Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Kampala.

During the meeting, both parties engaged in fruitful discussions centered on enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the Republic of Uganda and the Republic of France. Notably, the discussions underscored the shared commitment of both nations to further strengthen ties across various sectors of mutual interest.

France reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to investing significantly in Uganda's socio-economic development. In a landmark announcement, His Excellency Xavier Sticker revealed France's pledge to invest a substantial sum of 3 billion USD, equivalent to 12 trillion UGX, in Uganda over the next three years. These investments will be strategically allocated across key sectors, including but not limited to agriculture and oil and gas, with the aim of fostering sustainable growth and prosperity in Uganda.

The Government of Uganda expresses its sincere gratitude to the Republic of France for its generous investment commitment, which reflects the deep-rooted friendship and partnership between the two nations. This significant contribution will undoubtedly contribute to Uganda's efforts to achieve its development goals and improve the well-being of its citizens.

Both parties affirmed their commitment to continuing the constructive dialogue and collaboration in pursuit of shared objectives, further consolidating the strong and enduring partnership between Uganda and France.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends its appreciation to His Excellency Xavier Sticker and the Government of France for their steadfast support and partnership and looks forward to the successful implementation of the envisioned projects that will benefit both nations.