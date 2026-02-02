Mining Review Africa invites readers to explore the latest developments shaping the mining industry in Issue 1 of its digimag, now available as a free download.

This edition takes a closer look at how technology is supporting more sustainable mining practices, including the growing role of artificial intelligence in shaping the mine of the future. It also examines how strategic partnerships across the sector are helping to build sustainable communities and deliver long-term value beyond extraction.

Packed with project updates, industry insights and expert perspectives, Mining Review Africa Issue 1 offers practical and relevant content for mining professionals across the continent.

Inside your FREE digimag:

SEW-EURODRIVE: Poised for ongoing success in 2026

In the spotlight: African solutions for Africa’s problems

Venetia Mine: Underground operations will yield more than just diamonds

Elphinstone E15 SERIES: New model goes full tilt

Sustainability in mining: Mining with purpose, beyond extraction to community impact

South Africa’s illegal mining epidemic: A threat to continental stability

Readers can access all this and more in the free digital edition.

