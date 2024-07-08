The inaugural Nigeria-Middle East Investors Expo, hosted by Dotmount Communications (www.DTComs.com/), concluded in Abuja on Friday with a historic gathering of investors, business leaders, and industry experts from the Middle East, Europe, the United States, and Africa. The event featured over 300 thought leaders participating in panel discussions across six stages, exhibitors showcasing innovative investment opportunities, and hundreds of government dignitaries in attendance.

In keeping with Dotmount Communications' tradition of excellence, a prestigious gathering of over 100 distinguished business leaders, investors, and industry experts from the Middle East and around the world convened at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel. The event featured a stellar lineup of speakers, including prominent figures such as:

- Minister Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals

- Senator Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Secutity

- Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace

- Hassan Imam, Managing Director of Keystone Bank

- Felix Achibiri, Chairman of DFC Holdings

- Maher Al Kaabi, UAE Circular Economy Council member

- Romain Ekoto, Chief Aviation Officer at the African Development Bank

Additionally, a panel of esteemed industry experts shared their expertise, including Dr. Rawaa Harati, Mehdi Khammasi, Dr. Thamer A. Baazeem, Dr. Ibukun Adebayo, Charity Annan, Hussein Wehbe, Dr. Mirah Zaki, Hussein Ayoub, Sindy Foster, Mustapha Onimisi and Sania Ansari. They delivered insightful presentations on business, investment, and economic development, sparking thought-provoking discussions and inspiring attendees to engage in meaningful dialogue. The experts' valuable insights highlighted the vast opportunities and growth prospects in these sectors, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation among the audience

The event provided a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and deal-making, paving the way for future partnerships and investments. The grand gala dinner concluded the expo, with attendees enjoying a night of entertainment, awards, and recognition.

According to Adedotun Olaoluwa, President of Dotmount Communications, "The Abuja edition of the Middle East Investors Expo has emerged as a powerful platform for showcasing innovation, fostering meaningful dialogue, and creating engagement on the future of trade and investment in Africa. We have marked a significant milestone for investment in the continent, with Nigeria emerging as a leading hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Key Highlights:

- Strategic sectors: The expo focused on key sectors such as infrastructure, technology, energy, agriculture, metals and mining, utilities and renewables, healthcare, real estate and construction, financial services, telecom, media, and technology.

- Global participation: The event attracted hundreds participants, including high-profile investors, business executives, and government representatives from the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

- Networking opportunities: The expo featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking sessions, providing a platform for stakeholders to share insights, identify investment potential, and forge lasting relationships.

- Partnership and cooperation: The event highlighted the growing confidence in Africa's economic potential and the Middle East's commitment to supporting its growth, marking a new era of cooperation between the two regions.

- Investment opportunities: The expo showcased the vast investment opportunities in Africa, focusing on energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and technology, and highlighting the continent's potential as a hub for global investment.

The Middle East Investors Expo Abuja has set the stage for a landmark gathering, facilitating meaningful connections and driving economic progress in Africa. As the continent continues to attract global attention, this expo will play a vital role in shaping the investment landscape and fostering a spirit of cooperation between the Middle East and Africa.

