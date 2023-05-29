Mia Teknoloji is thrilled to attend GITEX Africa 2023 (www.GITEXAfrica.com) this year. Turkish IT giant is ready to serve Africa and its countries. MIA Teknoloji is a leading R&D, innovation, and tech solution provider company that creates several solutions in different verticals of state-of-the-art technology. Company announced that they are creating a branch in Morocco this year.

Founded in 2006 in Ankara, Turkey, MIA Teknoloji has offices in Qatar and the USA and is listed in the Turkish Stock Market, BIST. MIA Teknoloji (www.MIATeknoloji.com) carries out unique innovation and R&D activities to meet the needs of its customers with more than 120 personnel in various sectors such as IT, Software Solutions, Energy, Mobility, Metaverse, Health, and Security.

MIA follows the trends of the new era and invests in Extended Reality Technologies which are known as Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality, and Virtual Reality. In this context, MIA has developed simulations, on-the-job training, remote maintenance solutions, indoor navigation systems, and metaverse applications ready to be implemented based on client demand.

Since the beginning, MIA Teknoloji has had huge expertise in Biometric Systems such as Face and Fingerprint Recognition, Access Control Management, and Safe Facility Management Systems.

Their areas of expertise in energy/mobility are Developing Energy Management Systems (EMS), RealTime Monitoring and Evaluation of consumption and production, Implementation of E-vehicle charging stations, Providing E-micro-mobility platforms (MaaS applications), supplying E-bike, Providing implementation-demonstration-pilot area which is including solar power plant, energy storage, and EV charge stations.

MIA is working on Smart City concepts and developing technologies such as City Surveillance, Smart Water, Smart Energy, Smart Traffic Systems, and Artificial Intelligence based real-time monitoring systems.

Company’s Health Information System software, called MIA-MED, manages the data of tens of thousands of patients each day across the country.

MIA Teknoloji is working on the backend, frontend, database, integration, and operating systems (developing applications on all operating systems such as web, iOS, Android, and Windows) data collection, data classification, data analysis, and data visualization on the software development side so they can offer Turn-key ready solutions for their clients.

With Facility Security and NATO Certificate, Quality Assurance certificates and Information Security Management certificates, and CyberSecurity approach, they only provide what is safe, secure, and easy to manage.

MIA Teknoloji offers all the technology with reliable localization and support systems with a unique and tailor-made approach.