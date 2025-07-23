The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends his warmest congratulations and best wishes to the Government and People of the Arab Republic of Egypt on the occasion of their National Day.

This momentous day marks not only the birth of modern Egypt’s sovereignty but also a powerful reminder of the enduring spirit of freedom, resilience, and self-determination that continues to inspire the entire African continent.

Egypt has long played a central role in shaping Africa’s destiny-historically, politically, and intellectually. As a founding Member State of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), now the African Union (AU), Egypt has consistently demonstrated unwavering commitment to the ideals of Pan-Africanism, unity, and regional integration.

Today, we celebrate Egypt’s contributions to peace and security, education, science, innovation, infrastructure, and continental diplomacy. The African Union greatly values Egypt’s leadership in key continental initiatives and its active engagement in the realization of Agenda 2063- our shared vision for a united, prosperous, and peaceful Africa.

Happy National Day!