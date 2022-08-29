Our Africa by Merck Foundation (Merck-Foundation.com) TV Program is now broadcasting on LNTV, Liberia; AYV, Sierra Leone and ZNBC, Zambia after a huge success on GH One TV, Ghana; NTV, Uganda and KTN, Kenya; ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ is a pan-African TV program that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa such as: Diabetes, Ending Child Marriage, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Stopping GBV, Ending FGM and Breaking Infertility Stigma, among other social and health issues affecting the continent.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany released the Fifteenth Episode of their TV program – “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” on GH One TV, Ghana on Sunday, 21st August 2022 on GH One TV, Ghana, repeated on Monday on 22nd August at 1:30 pm. The TV program also airs on LNTV, Liberia every Saturday at 6 pm (GMT)&repeated on Sunday at 4:30 pm (GMT) and AYV, Sierra Leone every Wednesday at 4.30 pm. The time for ZNBC, Zambia will soon be notified. The TV program is also being posted on all social media channels of Merck Foundation and all the TV channels; KTN, NTV, GH One TV, LNTV and AYV.

The Fifteenth episode of “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” TV program is the concluding episode of Season 1 and summarizes the discussions that have taken place in all previous episodes addressing and raising awareness on various sensitive health and social issues pertinent to the African continent, such as – Breaking infertility stigma, Importance of early detection&prevention of Diabetes, Supporting Girl Education, promoting a Healthy Lifestyle, Ending Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), Coronavirus Health Awareness, Sustainability&up-cycled fashion and Gender-Based Violence (GBV). The TV program has been receiving phenomenal feedback from viewers across the four countries and social media followers across Africa and beyond.

“Our Africa by Merck Foundation” is a pan African TV program that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa. The TV program is co-hosted by Brian Mulondo from Uganda.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, “I would like to thank our viewers and Social Media followers for the outstanding feedback we have been receiving for our TV program – ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’. I am deeply touched by all the messages we have been getting on our Social Media appreciating the TV program. The Fifteenth Episode is a summary of all the topics we have been discussing on the TV program so far. ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ TV program aims to contribute to sensitizing communities about different social and health issues such as ending FGM, ending child marriage, stopping GBV, breaking the Infertility stigma, supporting Girl Education, Diabetes awareness and healthy lifestyle, coronavirus awareness, sustainable fashion and more.”

“Our Africa by Merck Foundation” TV Program is currently broadcasting on the following TV channels:

- Every Saturday @ 6 pm (GMT) on LNTV, Liberia; re-run on Sunday @ 4:30 pm (GMT)

- Every Wednesday @ 4:30 pm (GMT) on AYV, Sierra Leone

- Time will soon be notified for ZNBC, Zambia

The TV program was also broadcasted on KTN, Kenya and NTV, Uganda.

The Fifteenth episode of “Our Africa by Merck Foundation”, hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej summarizes all the previous discussions that have taken place on the TV program. Senator, Dr. Rasha reminisced her conversations with the guests and designers who have been featured in the previous episodes.

This episode also featured Merck Foundation’s song “Girl Can” by artists Irene and Cwezi from Liberia and Ghana respectively.

“‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ TV program has been our effort to reach out to youth and other members of our urban and rural communities with the aim to address and raise awareness about a wide range of pressing social and health issues that are relevant to our continent. I am very excited to bring to you more seasons of ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ TV program, stay tuned. Be ready to Get informed, Get healthy, and Get entertained!”, concluded Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

