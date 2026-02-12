Merck Foundation and African first Ladies mark International Day of Girls&Women in Science 2026 by empowering women in STEM and supporting girl education

Dr. Rasha Kelej, Merck Foundation CEO together with The First Ladies of Africa mark ‘International Day of Girls&Women in Science 2026’ through their ‘Scholarship Program’, ‘MARS Awards’ and ‘Educating Linda’ Program

Merck Foundation (https://Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, marks ‘International Day of Girls and Women in Science 2026’ together with the First Ladies of Africa, and partners including African Ministries of Health, Education, Gender&Information and Academia through their “Scholarship Program” and “MARS Awards”.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation emphasized, “As we mark the International Day of Girls and Women in Science 2026, we reaffirm Merck Foundation’s strong commitment to empowering women in science and technology through our “Scholarship Program”, as a part of which we provide specialized medical scholarships to African women healthcare providers, and through the “MARS Awards”, through which we recognize and empower outstanding women scientists in STEM.”

Merck Foundation has provided more than 2,500 scholarships to healthcare professionals from 52 countries across 44 critical and underserved medical specialties, and nearly 1,200 scholarships have been provided to women medical graduates.

“I am proud to that nearly 50% of our total 2500+ scholarships have been provided to women healthcare providers. This is a significant achievement toward reducing the gender gap in science and strengthening women’s leadership in STEM as while women have made remarkable progress globally, they remain significantly underrepresented in scientific and technological fields. At Merck Foundation, we work every day to bridge this gap.” Added Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation annually launches their MARS Awards to encourage and recognize ‘Best African Women Researchers’ and 'Best Young African Researcher’. The aim of MARS Awards is to empower women and young African researchers, advance their research capacity and promote their contribution to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). Merck Foundation has celebrated more than 90 winners s far.

Recently Merck Foundation CEO hosted the virtual Award Ceremony together with their partners Africa Reproductive Care Society – ARCS and Manipal University to recognize African Researchers for their valuable research work and contribution to empowering women and youth in STEM in Africa with special focus on ‘The Role of Scientific Research in Women Health and Reproductive&Fertility Care’. She also announced the Call for Applications for MARS Awards 2026.

Watch Merck Foundation Africa Research Summit MARS 2025 Award Ceremony video here: https://apo-opa.co/3MA66Zj

Apply for MARS Awards 2026: https://apo-opa.co/3MroNOO

Merck Foundation strongly believes that Education is one of the most critical areas of women empowerment and serves as the base and key factor in driving an impactful change.

“As a part of our Educating Linda program, together with my dear sisters, the First Ladies of Africa, we have year to date provided more than 1200 annual scholarships to deserving yet underprivileged African schoolgirls from 19 countries, enabling them to complete their education and reach their full potential,” shared Dr. Kelej.

Moreover, Merck Foundation is raising awareness about the importance of supporting girls’ education through a range of creative initiatives, including inspiring children’s storybooks, animation films, awareness songs, and dedicated episodes on this theme through their Our Africa by Merck Foundation TV program.

Watch episodes of Our Africa, focusing on Supporting Girl Education:

Episode 2: https://apo-opa.co/461MPXc

Episode 11: https://apo-opa.co/4aeoXCn

Episode 14: https://apo-opa.co/3O48vMm

Read Educating Linda Storybook here: https://apo-opa.co/4aaIRy0

Watch Merck Foundation Animation Films on supporting girl education:

Jackeline’s Rescue: https://apo-opa.co/4reE3Og

Ride Into the Future: https://apo-opa.co/4qvU2WY

Listen to Merck Foundation songs to support women empowerment and girl education:

Watch, share&subscribe “Girls Can” song here, sing by Cwesi Oteng from Ghana and Irene Logan from Liberia: https://apo-opa.co/46NI2Jc Watch, share&subscribe the “Like Them” song here, sung by Kenneth, a famous singer from Uganda: https://apo-opa.co/4kxvRpL Watch, share&subscribe “Take me to School” song here, sung by Wezi, Afro-soul singer from Zambia, to support girls’ education: https://apo-opa.co/4bQEYQ6 Watch share&subscribe “Tu Podes Sim” Portuguese song, which means “Yes, You Can” in English by Blaze and Tamyris Moiane, singers from Mozambique in English here: https://apo-opa.co/3MrgYbV Watch, share&subscribe “ABC, 123” by Sean K from Namibia song here: https://apo-opa.co/4kCC6Zy Watch, share&subscribe “Brighter day” song by Sean K and Cwesi Oteng from Namibia and Ghana respectively: https://apo-opa.co/46NI4Rk Watch and share “Superwoman Song” by singers Cwezi and Adina from Ghana here: https://apo-opa.co/4qqHiRf

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare&scientific research capacity, empowering girls in education and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.Merck-Foundation.com to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4rcWSkG), X (https://apo-opa.co/3OevRPi), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/46yaHls), YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4rKCmI7), Threads (https://apo-opa.co/406Wc4q) and Flickr (https://apo-opa.co/4040cCG).

The Merck Foundation is dedicated to improving social and health outcomes for communities in need. While it collaborates with various partners, including governments to achieve its humanitarian goals, the foundation remains strictly neutral in political matters. It does not engage in or support any political activities, elections, or regimes, focusing solely on its mission to elevate humanity and enhance well-being while maintaining a strict non-political stance in all of its endeavors.