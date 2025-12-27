Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, recently conducted the 12th Edition of their annual conference, “Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary”, in partnership with the Government of The Gambia in Banjul, The Gambia. The conference is co-chaired by H.E. Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of Gambia and Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother and Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of More Than a Mother. H.E. Mrs. KARTUMU YARTA BOAKAI, The First Lady of the Republic of Liberia and Ambassador of Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” along with The First Ladies of Burundi, Central Africa, Nigeria, São Tomé and Príncipe and Senegal joined as the Guests of Honor and Keynote Speakers.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej emphasized, “It was a pleasure meeting my dear sister H.E. Mrs. KARTUMU YARTA BOAKAI, First Lady of the Republic of Liberia and the Ambassador of Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” at the 12th Africa Asia Luminary. Together, we have provided 52 scholarships for young Liberian doctors in the fields of Fertility, Embryology, Sexual&Reproductive Care, Oncology, Diabetes care, Acute Medicine, Paediatrics, and Dermatology. Many of these doctors have become the first specialists in the public healthcare sector. I am also proud to share that the current Liberia Minister of Health is a Merck Foundation alumnus. This is a true testament of our achievement through the joint programs.”

H.E. Mrs. KARTUMU YARTA BOAKAI, First Lady of Liberia&Ambassador of Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” emphasized, “I feel honored to be appointed as the Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother last year, and I am proud that we have achieved so much together. We have provided 52 scholarships for our local doctors and healthcare providers in several critical specialties. Moreover, through the ‘Educating Linda’ program, we are providing scholarships for 40 deserving high performing girls annually. Together, we will continue to make history in our country.”

Watch the Speech of The First Lady of Liberia&Ambassador of Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” during the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2025 here: https://apo-opa.co/48VoXGF

On the first day of the conference, the Plenary Session of the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2025 took place, featuring keynote speeches of First Ladies of Africa. Moreover, a high-level ministerial panel discussion was also held with African Ministers.

On Day 2 of the conference, Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative- MFFLI committee meeting was conducted between The First Ladies of Africa and Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO, where the African First Ladies shared the impact report of Merck Foundation programs in their respective countries, and future strategy was discussed.

Watch the video of MFFLI committee meeting: https://apo-opa.co/3YfUAVf

Together with Liberia First Lady, Merck Foundation has provided 52 scholarships for local doctors in Liberia in many critical and underserved specialties. Out of 52 scholarships,

28 scholarships have been provided for doctors in Fertility and Embryology, and PG Diploma and two-year Master degree in Sexual and Reproductive Medicine. This will contribute towards promoting the well-being of infertile women, breaking the infertility stigma and empowering these women through access to information, education and change of mindset.

5 scholarships have been provided for doctors for doctors in Oncology. This will reshape the Oncology Care in Liberia.

9 scholarships have been provided for PG Diploma and Master degree in Acute Medicine, Dermatology in Clinical Practice, Infectious Disease, Paediatrics and Child Health, and Nursing Training

Moreover, 10 scholarships have been provided for Diabetes Master course and PG Diploma in Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine with an aim to build Diabetes Care Capacity in Liberia. This will enable the doctors to establish their own diabetes clinics in their country.

Merck Foundation in partnership with The Liberia First Lady has also initiated “Educating Linda” Program, as a part of which annual scholarships are provided to 40 underprivileged but brilliant girls to continue their education, till they graduate. Additionally, Merck Foundation distributed 3000 essential school items sets to school children to support them.

Moreover, Merck Foundation together with The First Lady of Liberia launched nine children’s storybooks; “More Than a Mother”, ‘Educating Linda”, “Make the Right Choice”, “Jackline’s Rescue”, “Ray of Hope”, “Ride into the Future”, “Sugar free Jude” and “Mark’s Pressure”, to raise awareness about various social issues like breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, ending child marriage, ending GBV and also health issues like diabetes, hypertension and cancer. Thousands of copies of a few of these storybooks have been distributed to school students of Liberia and many more will be distributed soon.

Merck Foundation has also announced the Call for applications for their 8 important awards in partnership with The First Lady of Liberia for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.

The 12th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary was streamed live on the social media handles of Merck Foundation and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

Summarizing Merck Foundation’s initiatives and impact:

Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with their partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:

• 2500+ Scholarships provided by Merck Foundation for healthcare providers from 52 Countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through:

• 3700+ Media Representatives from more than 35 countries trained by Merck Foundation to better raise awareness about different social and health issues

• 8 Different Awards launched annually for best Media coverage, Song, Films, and Fashion.

• Around 30 songs to address health and social issues, by local singers across Africa in English, French, Portuguese, and local languages.

• 9 Children’s Storybooks in four languages - English, French, Portuguese, and Swahili

• 6 Awareness Animation Films in five languages - English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Swahili to raise awareness about breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education and prevention and early detection of Diabetes, Hypertension&Cancer.

• Pan African TV Program "Our Africa by Merck Foundation” addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through “Fashion and ART with Purpose” Community

• 1200+ Scholarships provided annually to high performing but under-privileged African schoolgirls from 18 countries, to help them to complete their studies and empower them to reach their full potential

15 Social Media Channels with more than 8.5 Million Followers.

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare&scientific research capacity, empowering girls in education and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.Merck-Foundation.com to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/3LfBP1f), X (https://apo-opa.co/4jfxfN3), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/4qsfH2C), YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4pQbp5f), Threads (https://apo-opa.co/4pTXs6a) and Flickr (https://apo-opa.co/3LgMoRE).

The Merck Foundation is dedicated to improving social and health outcomes for communities in need. While it collaborates with various partners, including governments to achieve its humanitarian goals, the foundation remains strictly neutral in political matters. It does not engage in or support any political activities, elections, or regimes, focusing solely on its mission to elevate humanity and enhance well-being while maintaining a strict non-political stance in all of its endeavors.