Merck Foundation CEO (www.Merck-Foundation.com) recognized and congratulated the Winners of Fashion, Song and Film Awards “More Than a Mother” and “Diabetes&Hypertension” Awards 2022 and planning to announce the winners of 2023 awards around March 2024; Merck Foundation CEO also announced call for application for 2024 Merck Foundation Fashion, Song and Film Awards in partnership with The First Ladies of Africa - apply now at submit@merck-foundation.com; ​You can watch the Merck Foundation Fashion, Song and Film Awards 2022 ceremony here: https://apo-opa.co/48ZSFY5

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, celebrated the winners of their Fashion, Song and Film Awards under two themes; “More Than A Mother” and “Diabetes&Hypertension”, during the Award Ceremony held via an online video conference. The winners were recognized and acknowledged by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of “More Than a Mother” campaign. The theme of “More Than a Mother” Awards was to raise awareness on any of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV at all levels and the theme of “Diabetes and Hypertension” Awards was to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension in the African countries.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej expressed, “I am very excited to announce the winners of 2022 awards together with my dear sisters, First Ladies of Africa and looking forward to announce the 2023 winners around March 2024, at the same time I am also excited to announce the call for application of Media Recognition Awards and Music, Film and Fashion Awards of 2024, so all young African talents have the opportunity to work on their creative meaningful messages to break the silence and be the voice of the voiceless in their communities.”

“It feels amazing to look at the awards of previous years and witness the continued progress in the quality of the creative work and designs we receive year after year since 2017, this in my views, has created a very good impact and it represents a huge milestone towards the culture shift we are aiming to generate with our local partners, Ambassadors and champions”, Dr. Rasha Kelej added.

Dr. Rasha Kelej Congratulated the 43 winners, from 29 African countries.

“I loved your work, it creatively conveyed important messages in line with the theme of the awards. I welcome our winners to our ‘Fashion&Art with Purpose’ community, as I strongly believe that Fashion and Art play a significant role in raising awareness about health&sensitive social topics by transferring the information in an entertaining way and can bring a culture shift in Africa.” Senator Rasha Kelej emphasized.

Merck Foundation also rewarded the winners by providing them with one year access to an online educational training program called ‘MasterClass’. The MasterClass is an immersive online experience and self-paced learning course that can be accessed anywhere with the internet.

Senator Rasha Kelej further added, “I would also like to announce the Call for Applications for the Merck Foundation Fashion, Song and Film Awards 2024 “More Than a Mother” and “Diabetes and Hypertension”. These awards are in partnership with my dear sisters, the African First Ladies who are also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother”. I invite our African talents to share their entries with us at submit@merck-foundation.com.”

You can watch the Merck Foundation Fashion, Song and Film Awards 2022 ceremony here: https://apo-opa.co/48ZSFY5

As part of their Community Awareness Program, Merck Foundation has released more than 30 songs in English, French, Portuguese and local languages, with the aim to address important issues like Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, and Diabetes Awareness.

Moreover, Merck Foundation has also released a series of Animation Films in English, French and Portuguese to address a wide range of social and health issues.

Merck Foundation CEO has also conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’, a pan African TV program to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa. The TV program has been broadcasted on prime TV stations of many African countries like Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Burundi and more. “Our Africa” TV Program is currently on social media handles of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej [Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/3OaE3Nx), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/3Hqh7Gn), Twitter (https://apo-opa.co/47MYgQp) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4aZTG4n)] and Merck Foundation [Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/3tQ5Mwl), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/47EdrLP), Twitter (https://apo-opa.co/421mJR3) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/3u172MZ )].

Here is the list of Merck Foundation FASHION Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022 Winners:

FIRST POSITION:

Charles Kaigwa Madambo, Kenya Esther Awukubea, Ghana Chanda Chola, Zambia Oladipupo Blessing, Nigeria David Kwabena Appiah, Ghana Ishola Adeyemi Theophilus, Nigeria Oloyede Eniola, Nigeria Adebayo Balikis Ireti, Nigeria

SECOND POSITION:

Ambe Odette Awah (Ody Fachy), Ghana Rhoda Makena Mutegi, Kenya Joel Musasa, Namibia Fatou Aïcha Gaye , Senegal Libi Schmidt, Namibia

Here are the Winner of Merck Foundation FASHION Awards “Diabetes&Hypertension” 2022:

FIRST POSITION:

Nelly Banda, Zambia Simo Fotso Sidorova, Cameroon Nuru Pelekamoyo, Tanzania Eric Adomako, Ghana Clare Asiimwe, Uganda Linda Mensah, Ghana Chewe Manase, Zambia Dorcas Baliki, Ghana

SECOND POSITION:

Jude Aryeetey, Ghana Bridgette Prah, Ghana

Here is the list of Merck Foundation SONG Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022 Winners:

FIRST POSITION:

Precious Udeorah, NIGERIA

(English Language)

Theme: Stopping Gender-based Violence

Téné Bénédicte Ouedraogo, BURKINA FASO

(French Language)

Theme: Supporting Girl Education

Titus Mbela (Basthma), KENYA

(Local Language)

Theme: Supporting Girl Education

SECOND POSITION:

Muga Kelly Angila, KENYA

(English Language)

Theme: Stopping Gender-based Violence

Katia Vanessa, MOZAMBIQUE

(Portuguese Language)

Theme: Women Empowerment

THIRD POSITION:

Senzo Clive Mavayeya, SOUTH AFRICA

(English Language)

Theme: Supporting Girl Education

Lynn Chipendo , ZIMBABWE

(Local Language)

Theme: Breaking Infertility Stigma

FOURTH POSITION:

Kalam, BURKINA FASO

(French Language)

Theme: Ending Female Genital Mutilation

Here is the Winner of Merck Foundation SONG Awards “Diabetes&Hypertension” 2022:

FIRST POSITION:

Samantha Mogwe, BOTSWANA

(English Language)

Theme: Hypertension Awareness

VITA NKANZA Dep's, DRC

(French Language)

Theme: Adapting a Healthy Lifestyle

SECOND POSITION:

Fouad Sarpong (eftii), GHANA

(English Language)

Theme: Diabetes&Hypertension

ANDRIAMORASATA NANTENAINA JOSEPH, MADAGASCAR

(French Language)

Theme: Diabetes&Hypertension

THIRD POSITION:

Christianah Adebimpe Dare, NIGERIA

(English Language)

Theme: Diabetes Awareness

Johannes Medard Tairo, TANZANIA

(English Language)

Theme: Promoting healthy Lifestyle

Here is the list of Merck Foundation FILM Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022 Winners:

FIRST POSITION:

Johannes Medard Tairo, TANZANIA

Film Name: STOP FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION

SECOND POSITION:

Meri Hyöky, LESOTHO

Film Name: MONSTER (About GBV)

Athuman Juma Nakam, TANZANIA

Film Name: ATIGA (About FGM)

THIRD POSITION:

Tunu Yongolo and Emmanuel Feruzi, Huzzain Bello, TANZANIA

Film Name: BETWEEN JOY&SORROW (About Infertility Awareness)

Here is the Winner of Merck Foundation FILM Awards “Diabetes&Hypertension” 2022:

FIRST POSITION (French):

ESTHER-GÉRARD Marie Arline Megan Désirée and BLOQUET Annick Stephano, MAURITIUS

Film Name: Moi, diabétique (About Diabetes&Hypertension awareness)

Link: https://apo-opa.co/4b4wqCk

Media contact:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

+91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard:

Facebook: https://apo-opa.info/3Ykd3hH

Twitter: https://apo-opa.info/3Yo3y11

YouTube: https://apo-opa.info/3CNFGLa

Instagram: https://apo-opa.info/3lsqM7q

Flickr: https://apo-opa.info/3JT8BSC

Website: Merck-Foundation.com

Download the Merck Foundation App: https://apo-opa.info/3xeJMsI

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit Merck-Foundation.com to read more. To know more, reach out to our social media: Merck Foundation (Merck-Foundation.com); Facebook (https://apo-opa.info/3Ykd3hH), Twitter (https://apo-opa.info/3Yo3y11), Instagram (https://apo-opa.info/3lsqM7q), YouTube (https://apo-opa.info/3CNFGLa), and Flickr (https://apo-opa.info/3JT8BSC).