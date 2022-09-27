Africa Oil Week (AOW) (https://Africa-OilWeek.com) is proud to announce that Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) is attending Africa Oil Week. The Nigerian national will be participating in a panel discussion at AOW - held in heart of Cape Town. Organised by Hyve Group Plc., this unmissable event will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October in Cape Town under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

Mr. Mele will take part in the panel discussion: “Natural gas and the African continent: How can Africa bridge the regional and global energy deficit using natural gas prospective as a transition fuel.”

Investments in the oil and gas sector are crucial for easing the domestic gas utilisation issues in Nigeria. Gas utilisation as a transition fuel will help grow the economy and help to bridge the energy gap. Investments in its oil and gas sector are needed to fast-track Nigeria’s energy transition plan.

The global energy crisis has highlighted the need for a more secure and diverse supply across the world. As sub-Saharan Africa, continued energy challenges act as a severe constraint on overall development, gas has been identified as a potential solution but what are the real opportunities?

Natural gas is expected to be the main source of our future energy, with its greatest advantage being that it creates half the carbon dioxide emissions as coal. The lower prices on renewables and their quick installation, while limiting emissions in the short term, make it an attractive option for stabilizing the path to renewables. Natural gas is one of the most affordable and reliable sources of energy, and systems which impact energy security are in need of innovation.

With lower carbon emissions, natural gas is a potential option for a renewable and efficient energy supply. In countries throughout Africa, renewables are key to promoting natural gas as a resource. As a recent UN report has stated, biomass, coal, oil, and other fuels will not be enough to power Africa's future.

Mr. Mele will be joined by the following panellists:

Benoit de la Fouchardiere, Group General Manager, Perenco

Eberechukwu Oji, CEO, ND Western

Nina Koch, Head of Africa, Equinor

Ademola Adeyemi- Bero, Managing Director, First E&P

Sop Ideriah, Managing Director Nigeria&West Africa Countries, Schlumberger

Only at Africa Oil Week – Home of the African Upstream - can you harness new business opportunities, witness hard-hitting discussions, and connect with industry peers. Register for the event helping to power the sustainable growth of the African upstream. Secure your place today. (https://Africa-OilWeek.com)

Media contact:

Amie Sparrow

PR Manager

amie.sparrow@hyve.group

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week (https://Africa-OilWeek.com) is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from 3-7 October 2022.