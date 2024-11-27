Indonesian Ambassador to Sudan Sunarko on Wednesday (11/27) visited and met with Iranian Ambassador to Sudan H.E. Hassan Shah Hosseini, at the Iranian Embassy in Port Sudan, Sudan.
The meeting was intended to strengthen good relations and networking with Foreign Representatives and diplomatic circles based in Port Sudan, as well as to exchange views on the current situation and security of Sudan, as well as the regional and global situation, including support for Palestine.
The meeting also discussed various current issues, including opportunities for increasing cooperation with Sudan in various fields.
