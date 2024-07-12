Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On July 12, commencing at 9:45 a.m. for approximately 40 minutes, Mr. TSUJI Kiyoto, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with H.E. Dr. GIBRIL Ibrahim Mohamed, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning of the Republic of the Sudan. The overview of the meeting is as follows.

  1. At the beginning of the meeting, State Minister Tsuji expressed his appreciation for attending the 5th Japan-Arab Economic Forum and stated that it is significant for our bilateral relations that Minister Gibril, who had studied in Japan for seven years, is in a leading position in the Sudanese government.
  2. In response, Minister Gibril expressed his gratitude for the invitation to the Forum and for Japan’s past support in the humanitarian field.
  3. They exchanged views on the humanitarian situation in Sudan, the cessation of hostilities and the transition to civilian rule, and shared the view to work closely together to achieve peace and stability in the region.
