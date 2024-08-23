On August 23, commencing at 10:39 a.m. for approximately 15 minutes, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a meeting with Hon. Ms. Thulisile DLADLA, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini, who is visiting Japan to attend Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting. The overview of the meeting is as follows.
- At the outset, Minister Kamikawa expressed her appreciation for Eswatini's consistent support for Japan's position in international elections and expressed her desire for continued close cooperation in the international arena. Minister Kamikawa also mentioned that Eswatini is making arrangements to open its embassy in Tokyo, and expressed her hope that the opening of the embassy will further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. In response, Deputy Prime Minister Dladla expressed her gratitude for Japan's support and her hope for further strengthening bilateral relations, including economic ties.
- Minister Kamikawa expressed her desire to continue cooperation in the areas of food security and education, as well as to work with Eswatini to encourage further expansion of Japanese companies’ business and their investments.
- The two ministers confirmed that Japan-Eswatini relations will be further developed towards TICAD 9 in the coming year.
