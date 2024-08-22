The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) has raised concerns about the insufficient attention to complaints it has made to the Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB) about municipal demarcation and ward delimitation processes and decisions. The committee this week conducted a two-day workshop for its members where the Department of COGTA and its entities presented information about their work methods.

During the presentation about the MDB’s progress towards implementing its 2020 – 2025 strategic plan, the MDB said that to ensure well-defined municipal spaces, 4 468 wards were delimited for the 2021 local government elections and the municipal boundary redetermination process was concluded in March 2024. The board also said that it conducted 52 education and awareness consultations and 213 technical consultations on ward delimitation. These processes are undertaken ahead of local government elections, to determine the number of voters in a ward and the number of councillors in each municipality based on a gazetted formula that guides the Board.

The committee raised public concerns about the frequency of the delimitation, involving the shifting of voters and relocation of voting districts to different wards and its impact on the stability of communities. The committee highlighted ineffective communication and inadequate consultation with affected communities.

The board also raised the challenge of budgetary constraints, which limit its ability to conduct consultations directly with the affected communities, causing it to rely on the various municipalities for communication with affected communities. The committee urged the board to relook at this matter since communities complain about lack of consultation, and this affects the acceptability and legitimacy of the board’s decisions.

Lack of attention to issues, such as when a community is living harmoniously together in a culturally and socially cohesive unit but has been demarcated into separate wards, leading to fractured social structure, unequal development due to one neighbour receiving better municipal services than the other because they belong to different wards despite their close proximity, poses risks to the MDB’s credibility. There were instances cited where communities living under one traditional authority were divided in a manner that made daily lives harder, voting districts relocated to parts that were much further away from centres of social amenities, coherent communities divided into different districts and farms divided across different provinces.

The committee also believes that ward delimitation decisions that do not take sufficient account of geographical barriers, such as mountains, and transport routes create an impression that authorities are insensitive to the concerns of the public. A specific concern was raised regarding specific wards in the Northern Cape province that are vast with a radius of up to 120km as being problematic and unworkable, desiring to be given reconsideration.

The committee does not accept the board’s emphasis on rigid compliance with pre-determined formulae when these are causing frustration, confusion, conflict and instability in an otherwise settled and stable community. The committee urged the MDB to review its approach, consider the formula’s impact and revert to the committee with a considered view. The committee will also be engaging with the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs on this matter.

The committee further expressed interest in the extent to which politics has influenced recent demarcation decisions, noting that in the early years of the country’s democracy, demarcation was used to achieve legitimate political ends, such as the economic development of previously marginalised areas. The committee noted that the sustainability, economic viability and impact of recent municipal amalgamations on the lives of affected communities are matters of concern across all political lines. This is particularly pertinent considering the findings made by the South African Local Government Association to the effect that over 70 percent of the municipal amalgamations formed in the wake of the 2016 local government elections have not achieved their intended purpose.

The committee is also concerned about the non-viability of some amalgamated municipalities as a result of political considerations and assumptions, which have failed to yield the expected benefits, such as raising revenue for their communities. There are a number of municipalities that are not viable, even after they are amalgamated with others, and this raises the issue of reviewing funding of municipalities, which the committee will look at and discuss with the relevant Minister. The committee believes that discussions in this area are necessary in order to strengthen the local government system.