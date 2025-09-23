As South Africa prepares to celebrate Heritage Day on 24 September, the Western Cape Government is calling on residents to rediscover the rich cultural and natural heritage of our province through local travel and tourism.

Under the theme #SpringIntoAction and #ForTheLoveOfTourism, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism Dr Ivan Meyer invites residents and visitors to explore the province’s diverse destinations, support community-based tourism businesses, and celebrate the stories that shape our shared identity.

“Every trip within the Western Cape creates an opportunity for growth, for our communities, small businesses, and for the families who depend on tourism for their livelihoods. By travelling locally, residents can help protect what makes our province bloom, ensuring our children and grandchildren will one day find peace and joy in nature and culture,” said Minister Meyer.

Tourism is more than leisure; it is a powerful economic driver. In 2023, tourism contributed R28.6 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) to the Western Cape economy and supported over 257,000 jobs across numerous sectors, including hospitality, guiding, agriculture, transport, culture, and the creative industries.

Heritage tourism plays a vital role in this ecosystem, offering immersive experiences that connect visitors to the province’s history, traditions, and landscapes.

This Heritage Day, residents are encouraged to:

Celebrate Spring by attending cultural festivals, visiting “dorpies”, townships and villages, and supporting local tourism entrepreneurs.

Explore Nature by visiting CapeNature reserves and SANParks facilities, travelling responsibly, and respecting biodiversity.

Spring Into Heritage by visiting iconic sites such as Robben Island, the Cape Floral Kingdom, the District Six Museum, the Iziko Slave Lodge, and experiencing living history in the Bo-Kaap, Stellenbosch, Tulbagh, Matjiesfontein, and Cederberg rock art sites.

For under R50, Cape Town offers a range of accessible heritage experiences:

Explore the V&A Waterfront’s free historical walking route, which highlights the area’s maritime and cultural legacy.

Visit the Green Point Urban Park, a biodiversity showcase and family-friendly space.

Enjoy a scenic walk along the Sea Point Promenade, a beloved public space with views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Join free guided walking tours to learn about the city’s layered history, architecture, and communities.

Events such as the !Khwa ttu Heritage Festival and other cultural showcases offer opportunities to celebrate the province’s diverse traditions, languages, and architecture.

Every local journey makes a difference:

Every visit supports local entrepreneurs, guides and artists.

Every ticket purchased helps grow our economy.

Every responsible action protects our fragile biodiversity and cultural legacy.

“Tourism is a shared journey. When residents travel with impact, the entire province prospers,” concluded Minister Meyer.