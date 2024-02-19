Yesterday, 17 February, His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazouani, the President of the Republic, assumed the rotating presidency of the African Union during the opening session of the 37th Ordinary Session of the AU Conference of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, held in Addis Ababa, under the slogan: ‘Educate an Africa Fit for the 21st Century’.

The discussions dealt with ways to strengthen and develop bilateral cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries and promote the level of cooperation between the African Union countries, as well as many regional and international issues of common interest.

On 18 February, on the sidelines of the 37th ordinary session of the AU Conference of Heads of State and Government, His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazouani, the President of the Republic and the President-in-Office of the African Union, met with His Excellency Mr. Abiy Ahmed, the Ethiopian Prime Minister.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.