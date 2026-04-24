The ORUN Innovation Village (MASA 2026) (https://ORUN.Africa/)

As part of the Innovation Village set up by Orun at the Marché des Arts et Spectacles Africains (MASA), in the Palais de la Culture in Abidjan, Orun officially unveiled its pan-African programme to sustainably structure the creative industries in Africa on Friday 17 April.

The ceremony brought together decision-makers, investors, financial institutions, students, artists and the media with an steadfast belief: culture is not a secondary sector, it is a strategic economic vector for Africa, capable of generating productive and competitive value chains, sustainable jobs and a real tool of influence and international diplomacy for the continent.

In a context where Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) represent a catalyst that is still understructured, Orun offers a different mindset: make African creativity an infrastructure of sovereignty rooted in the heritage of its peoples.

INNOVATION VILLAGE HIGHLIGHTS

April 13th – Official opening by the First Lady of Côte d’Ivoire

On Monday 13 April, Ms Dominique Ouattara, First Lady of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, presided over the official opening ceremony of the village, together with Ms Françoise Remarck, Minister of Culture and Francophonie, and Mr Djibril Ouattara, Minister of Digital Transition and Technological Innovation of Côte d’Ivoire, sponsor of the MASA Innovation Village, as well as other government officials.

April 17th - Orun Day – Launch Ceremony

On 17 April, the Innovation Village served as a platform for the launch of Orun’s pan-African programme, a centre of creative and entrepreneurial excellence designed as a collaborative space bringing together craftsmen, designers, researchers, innovators and technology to modernise crafts, promote the transformation of African raw materials and enhance competitive and robust local industrial sectors in textiles, crafts and design.

This initiative will see light of day in Bouaké, the second largest city in Côte d'Ivoire, as Orun plans to partner with leading institutions, inspired by models such as the one developed by Morocco’s University Mohammed VI Polytechnic (UM6P).

This creative ecosystem will be a first in Côte d’Ivoire, the pilot country of this initiative, with the aim to deploy this model into other African countries.

The launch was attended by Mr Amadou Koné, Minister of Transport and Mayor of Bouaké. Ms Françoise Remarck, Minister of Culture and Francophonie, His Excellency Othman El Ferdaous, Ambassador of Morocco to Côte d’Ivoire, Olivia Yacé (Miss Côte d’Ivoire 2021 and Miss World Africa 2022) and several ambassadors from the diplomatic service.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mr Abdoulaye Diaw, Orun Managing Director, explained: "What we are building here goes beyond a single project: it is a movement that puts people, creativity and commitment at the heart of our development. In Bouaké and beyond, we are laying the foundations for an ecosystem where talent, know-how and innovation come together to create sustainable value. But such a village can never be built alone: it calls for collective mobilization.”

In her speech as Orun’s Ambassador for the programme, Olivia Yacé stated: “We need to support cultural industries with ambition, not as a secondary sector, but as an engine for growth and job creation. With an ecosystem where designers, craftsmen and technologies can truly meet, Orun is opening a new path of an African creativity rooted in its heritage while also projecting itself into the future.”

In his speech, Mr Othman El Ferdaous, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco, recalled his country's exemplary leadership in valuing cultural heritage: "Today, the challenge for the continent is to strengthen its autonomy in creating and financing the cultural and creative industries, so as to no longer depend on external validation circuits. The border between crafts and industry is blurred, as exemplified by initiatives such as the Orun Innovation Village or the MASA. This trend is fully in line with the current trajectory of Côte d’Ivoire’s cultural policy.”

The ceremony on 17 April was preceded by a high-level panel, dedicated to the structuring challenges faced by the value chains of the CCIs, which brought together leading institutional and financial figures, including Mr Paul-Harry Aithnard, Managing Director of Ecobank Côte d’Ivoire and Regional Executive Director for the WAEMU, Mr Jean-Arsène Yerima, Regional Director, French-speaking West Africa, Afreximbank, and Mr Omar Diop, UNESCO Representative in Côte d’Ivoire. In addition, Mr Amine Tajeddine, UM6P representative, also took the floor to share the R&D work that the university is undertaking to modernise various crafts, including tapestry.

The event ended with the unveiling of the United States of Africa football jersey that Orun is launching for the FIFA World Cup 2026, as a symbol of continental unity in support of African teams.

ISO 20121-based and B. Corp-certified sustainable commitment

The Innovation Village is ISO 20121 certified, the same standard as for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This illustrates Orun’s commitment to apply a sustainable and holistic approach, aligned with international standards, and to build a sustainable economic model rooted in culture.

From 13 to 18 April, the Innovation Village offered an experience marked by various interactive and educational activities, combining immersive technology, heritage, arts and culture, embodying a continent where youth, creativity and innovation shape the future.

Photos:

Link to the other photos of the event: https://apo-opa.co/48Va3Qb

Media Contacts:

Alpha Ba

alphaba@acn.africa

Moustapha Baidy Sow

moustaphabaidy.sow@gmail.com

Fleur Tchibota

fleur.t@mantisgroup.global

About ORUN:

Led by the Africa Currency Network (ACN) and a member of the Kigali International Financial Centre, Orun is a pan-African organization dedicated to structuring CCIs as drivers of sustainable development, cultural sovereignty and soft power across the continent. As a real strategic lever, Orun works to transform local economies by valuing African talent and know-how. At the crossroads of creation, design, craftsmanship and knowledge transmission, Orun translates skills, narratives and talents into sustainable cultural, economic and symbolic assets, generating local value while engaging with key stakeholders and international platforms.