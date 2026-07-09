Brooke Bibeault, CEO of copper-focused exploration and development company Makor Resources, has been confirmed as a speaker at African Mining Week (AMW) 2026, taking place October 14–16 in Cape Town. The event brings together global mining investors, developers and policymakers to discuss opportunities shaping Africa’s next generation of critical minerals projects.

Bibeault will participate in a panel discussion on Accelerating the Formalization of Artisanal Miners, where industry stakeholders will explore pathways to integrate artisanal and small-scale miners (ASM) into formal mining value chains while improving productivity, environmental standards and community development outcomes.

The discussion aligns with Makor Resources’ approach in Zambia, where the company is supporting ASMntegration through its MineHive program. The initiative provides funding and technical support to ASM operators, strengthening local participation in the copper sector while creating structured pathways into formal supply chains.

Alongside its ASM-focused initiatives, Makor Resources is advancing a district-scale copper exploration strategy across Zambia, supporting the country’s long-term ambition to significantly increase annual copper output. The company is progressing the Muli Copper Project in Central Zambia, while also advancing exploration at the Kangili Copper Project in the Mkushi District.

In early 2026, Makor Resources announced plans to invest up to $3 million by the end of the year to enhance geological understanding across its asset portfolio. The program includes integrated geophysical surveys, remote sensing and systematic sampling campaigns designed to support target definition and resource delineation. These activities form part of a broader investment framework estimated at between $20 million and $30 million over the medium term.

With global copper demand projected to rise significantly in the coming decades, attention is increasingly turning to new supply sources. At AMW 2026, Bibeault is expected to outline how Makor Resources’ Zambia portfolio is positioned to contribute to both national economic development and the broader global energy transition through expanded copper supply.