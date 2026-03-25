U.S. Embassy in Madagascar

U.S. Embassy in Madagascar


An USAFRICOM J54 team joined the U.S. Embassy in Madagascar to launch a comprehensive Capabilities-Based Assessment (CBA) in Mahajanga, establishing the foundation for continued security assistance from the United States to Madagascar.

This collaborative effort will identify shared security challenges, help better understand the roles and responsibilities of the defense and security institutions, assess their existing capabilities and identify gaps. This assessment will help expand and strengthen the U.S.-Madagascar security cooperation, developing sustainable solutions together while building on our historic bilateral military exchange through the years.

By working side by side, both nations are building a safer future.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Madagascar.