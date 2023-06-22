Liquid Intelligent Technologies (https://www.Liquid.Tech), a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, is proud to announce the opening of its office in East London in the Eastern Cape (EC).

“The new East London office establishes a local presence for Liquid in the province, reinforcing our commitment to providing best-in-class service by leveraging advanced technology, offering exceptional customer support, prioritising security, maintaining compliance, and driving innovation. The business strives to exceed our client’s expectations and empower them to succeed in the dynamic and digitally connected world,” said Deon Geyser, Chief Executive Officer of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, South Africa.

Access to broadband services in South Africa remains unequal and expensive. While there are around 41.2 million internet users in South Africa, the country’s online penetration rate is 68.2% of the total population. “This move allows local enterprises, government, and businesses – large and small – to join the digital revolution through Liquid's services, empowering them on their digital transformation journeys,” Geyser said.

Liquid has invested heavily in EC since then across a raft of initiatives aimed at fostering innovation and empowering citizens with digital skills, even in the farthest part of the province. It has invested over R300-million into extending its operations in the region, connecting more than 900 government buildings, and created over 600 permanent and temporary jobs.

In addition to bringing access to high-speed connectivity and digital services, businesses in the Eastern Cape will have access to best-in-class Liquid employees who will partner with them on their digital transformation journeys. “Liquid’s continued investments in the region are beyond access to connectivity. We firmly believe in the all-around development of the community, and that is why in 2021, we opened our first Digital Learning Centre in Mthatha. To date, we have upskilled over 150 unemployed youths and learners. This initiative formed part of Liquid’s commitment to empowering young South Africans and future entrepreneurs with the necessary tools to become part of the digital revolution,” says Geyser.

The launch of its new office in East London marks a significant milestone in its commitment to delivering exceptional service and driving innovation. By expanding its presence in EC, Liquid will provide world-class services and products like connectivity, voice, cloud, cyber security, and managed service offerings to clients, enabling local enterprises, government entities, and businesses and accelerate digital transformation in South Africa.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies:

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group with operations in over 25 countries in Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with a 110,000 km-long fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity that provides high-speed access to the Internet anywhere in Africa. Liquid is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent. https://www.Liquid.Tech/