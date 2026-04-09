Bahraini authorities has announced that a major revamp of Manama’s historic suq is currently underway, with the redevelopment of the covered arcade and the Bab Al Bahrain complex scheduled for completion by the fourth quarter, reported the Gulf Daily News, our sister publication.

Tourism Minister Fatima Al Sairafi revealed that the project was being treated as a national priority under an integrated government plan that brings together multiple authorities in partnership with the private sector to modernise the area while preserving its architectural and cultural identity.

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