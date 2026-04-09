The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) will suspend trading next Sunday and Monday, April 12th and 13th, in celebration of Coptic Easter and Sham El-Nessim, as per a statement.

Trading will resume on Tuesday, April 14th.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly declared Monday an official paid holiday for employees working in ministries, government bodies, and the public sector.

Likewise, Minister of Labor Hassan Radad announced the same holiday for private sector employees.

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