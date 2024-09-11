In yet another milestone, Liquid Intelligent Technologies (www.Liquid.Tech), a business of Cassava Technologies, a leading technology company of African heritage, has announced the upgrade of its 1,300km fibre route connecting Kenya’s east coast city of Mombasa to Busia on the Ugandan border, bringing additional multi-terabit capacity and additional resilience to the region.

This high-speed route and the upgrades to the existing routes between Kenya and Uganda enhance digital connectivity while supporting several other East African countries with greater efficiency and reliable regional connectivity. This expansion allows Liquid to offer 99.99% uptime availability of services between Mombasa and the Uganda border to its customers, further solidifying its role as a leader in the region’s digital transformation.

“This expansion is aligned with Liquid’s vision of a digitally connected Africa that leaves no one behind. The improved connectivity provided by this route, complementing our existing routes to the Uganda border, will support critical business sectors across the region, providing reliable, high-capacity networks essential for digital transformation and economic development. Liquid’s investment also complements the Kenyan government’s digital transformation initiatives, contributing the infrastructure and connectivity needed to develop digital superhighways (https://apo-opa.co/47u4Kp6) and digitise services,” said Adil El Youssefi, Chief Executive Officer of Liquid Intelligent Technologies: Rest of Africa.

Kenya is emerging as a leading digital and connectivity hub in East Africa, with multiple undersea cable providers docking at the port of Mombasa. Liquid’s new fibre route complements its existing terrestrial fibre routes, rapidly expanding data traffic and further boosting the region’s connectivity capabilities.

Using advanced technology, the new fibre route carries several terabits of data, making it a scalable option to meet the needs of Liquid’s retail, home, enterprise and wholesaler customers. It also positions Liquid’s East African operations well to support international hyperscalers entering the African market seeking to access the opportunities and growth that the continent has to offer.

The route’s increased capacity strengthens both land and undersea networks, adding extra protection to keep services running smoothly, even in the event of disruptions. Liquid monitors the route closely to ensure uninterrupted service.

With over 110,000km of fibre networks, Liquid remains committed to enabling a connected Africa that fuels innovation, drives economic growth, and fosters socio-economic development.

Liquid’s ongoing investment in fibre network infrastructure is another clear demonstration of its dedication to advancing technology and innovation across Africa and empowering communities to embrace the digital future.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group with operations in over 25 countries in Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with a 110,000 km-long fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity that provides high-speed access to the Internet anywhere in Africa. Liquid is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent. For more information, visit https://www.Liquid.Tech/