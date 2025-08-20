The Technical Working Group of the Multi-Sectorial Committee on Drugs and Substance Abuse has concluded a two-day Technical Working Group (TWG) session at the Ministry of Health (MOH) to intensify Liberia’s fight against the growing wave of narcotics and substance abuse through a unified and actionable strategy.

The strategic session opened on Monday, August 18, 2025, bringing together government ministries, security agencies, development partners, and civil society organizations to review progress under the National Drug and Substance Abuse Program (NADSAP), as well as to strengthen inter-agency coordination.

At the conclusion of deliberations, participants endorsed a set of recommendations, including scaling up law enforcement operations, expanding nationwide rehabilitation and treatment services, and accelerating prevention programs in schools, communities, and workplaces. The session also prioritized resource mobilization and the operationalization of the national drug information system to better track usage trends.

At the opening session, Dr. Louise Mapleh Kpoto, Minister of Health and Chair of the Multi-Sectorial Committee, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to what she termed a “whole-of-society response” to the drug crisis. “This session is not just about discussions; it is about decisions and actions. We’re leaving here with a clearer roadmap, and we must all ensure that the commitments made are translated into practical interventions across every sector,” she emphasized. The Minister of Health also urged all stakeholders to remain committed beyond the meeting hall. “The fight against substance abuse is not a two-day exercise. It is a national emergency, and the success of our collective response depends on consistent action, accountability, and collaboration,” she stated.

During the technical sessions, Dr. Moses Ziah II, Director of the Mental Health Unit at MOH, presented the committee’s progress report, highlighting enforcement actions by the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), community rehabilitation efforts, vocational training for recovering users, and policy reforms led by the Ministry of Justice and allied agencies.

International partners, including the UN system, YWCA, and Mother of Light Rehabilitation Center, pledged continued support through technical assistance, funding, and capacity-building initiatives.

The TWG session concluded with a strong message of solidarity and renewed commitment to safeguard Liberia’s youth and communities from the devastating impact of drug and substance abuse.