The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Her Excellency Mme. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, on Friday, November 14, 2025 presided over the completion of the handover of the Japanese Counterpart Value Fund Secretariat and all associated documentation to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The brief but significant ceremony, held in the Minister’s conference room, marked the concluding stage of a transition process that began on August 14, 2025, when operational responsibilities for the management of the Japanese rice assistance program were initially shifted to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Over the last 3 months, Ministry of Commerce has been already managing the JCVF, with the secretariat already physically working at the Ministry of Commerce. However, today was the final handover of all documents to the Ministry of Commerce from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In her remarks, Minister Nyanti noted that while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to play a central role in managing Liberia’s international engagements, development partnerships, and diplomatic relations, program execution must reside with the relevant sector ministries.

“Our role is not food distribution,” she emphasized. “However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains fully committed to supporting the Ministry of Commerce and Industry as it leads efforts to advance President Joseph Nyuma Boakai’s vision for national food security and self-sufficiency. Today’s handover is a continuation of our shared commitment to accountable and effective service delivery.”

Speaking during the ceremony, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Madam Magdalena Dagoseh expressed deep appreciation for the collaboration and confidence extended by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs throughout the transition period. She pledged to uphold the integrity of the program and ensure that all interventions closely align with the President’s development priorities.

“This partnership is essential to delivering on our promise to the Liberian people,” she said. “The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is committed to maintaining the highest standards of transparency and efficiency as we take full charge of this critical program.”

Despite the collaborative atmosphere, Minister Nyanti underscored that the issues which prompted the program’s temporary transfer from the Ministry of Commerce to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must not be repeated, stating that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should only support as a committee member.

“The Liberian people deserve full accountability,” Minister Nyanti said. “We must ensure that mistakes of the past that led to the JCVF being transferred to MOFA are not repeated and that every development partner can trust the systems we manage.”

Responding to these concerns, the Minister of Commerce reaffirmed her Ministry’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that all foreign aid programs are managed responsibly and in harmony with national development goals.

The handover represents a major step in aligning national food assistance programs with Liberia’s broader economic and development agenda. It also underscores the Boakai administration’s commitment to improving inter-ministerial coordination, strengthening institutional efficiency, and ensuring that foreign aid programs support measurable national outcomes.

Today’s handover represents a renewed chapter in the management of foreign-supported food assistance programs one defined by stronger oversight, enhanced coordination, and a shared commitment to delivering meaningful results for the Liberian people.