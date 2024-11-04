The Paramount Queenmother of Bechem Traditional Area, in the Ahafo Region, Nana Adwoapo Dwamena Serwaa II, has appealed to her community members and Ghanaians in general, to consider the progress of Ghana and the next generation, and elect Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Dr. Mahamaudu Bawumia, as the next President of Ghana.

Welcoming Dr. Bawumia to Bechem on Friday, as part of his tour of the Ahafo Region, Nana Adwoapo Dwamena Serwaa II, said, the ultimate consideration for selecting the next President of Ghana, should be the progress and future of the country, adding that as Vice President, Dr. Bawumia has demonstrated, through his efforts, that he is visionary and has the nation at heart.

"My fellow citizens, let us look at what is good for us as a country. Let us look at someone who has the nation at heart and someone who delivers what he promises," said Nana Serwaa.

"I am pleading with everyone here in Bechem and to Ghanaians. Let us not look elsewhere because it should all be about our country Ghana and the future generation."

"Dr. Bawumia has done so well, so let us give him the opportunity to continue as our next President," she pleaded.

The Bechem Paramount Queenmother said Ghana is on course in so many areas and stressed on the need for the election of Dr. Bawumia, who she commended for spearheading many of the nation's innovations, to ensure continuity and progress.

"When we get it right now, it will really help our country. We are on course as a nation with so many innovations so let us not go back.

We should give Dr. Mahumudu Bawumia an opportunity to continue with the good work he has started.''

"The good people of Ghana, Bechem and Ahafo, I'm pleading with everyone, let us all give Bawumia a chance and vote for him on December 7."

"They say traditional rulers should not involve themselves in politics, but as for what we have seen with our eyes, we cannot gloss over them. We have been saying the good things we have been seeing and we will continue to say them."

While rallying the support of Ghanaians for Dr. Bawumia, Nana also prayed for Dr. Bawumia, expressing her belief that God will make it possible for him to be sworn in as Ghana's next President in January 2025.

"My son, don't worry. Remain resolute and be bold because victory awaits you. By the grace of God, you'll be sworn in as President a month after December. By the grace of God, it will come to pass."