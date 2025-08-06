LEAP (Leadership, Effectiveness, Accountability, and Professionalism) Africa (https://LEAPAfrica.org), a pan-African non-profit organization committed to leadership, development and youth empowerment, in partnership with Dow, a global material science company, and a dynamic network of regional collaborators, is proud to announce the launch of the Youth Day of Service (YDoS) 2025 campaign, an annual celebration of youth agency and volunteerism driving sustainable change across Africa.

Now in its sixth edition, YDoS 2025, themed "From Ideas to Impact", builds on a series of impactful activities already underway, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) themed Bootcamp and ongoing webinar series, and now calls on young people across the continent to imagine, design, and execute community-focused service projects between August 1st and August 31st, 2025.

“We are proud to collaborate with LEAP Africa for the fourth consecutive year as part of our commitment to empowering Africa’s youth through meaningful service. By supporting the Youth Day of Service, we aim to inspire young people across the continent to harness their creativity and energy for the betterment of their communities. Through our partnership, we hope to amplify youth-led initiatives, promote cross-sector collaboration, and contribute to lasting, positive change throughout Africa,” said Mumbi Keega, Public Affairs Leader, Dow Africa.

The campaign provides a platform for youth-led social impact, giving young people the tools, visibility, and support to drive solutions in areas such as education, health, climate action, gender equality, civic engagement, and more. From street clean-ups and digital literacy workshops to environmental advocacy and youth empowerment initiatives, YDoS is igniting a new era of action-oriented leadership in Africa.

“The Youth Day of Service is more than a campaign. It’s a continent-wide call to action that recognises the power of young people to drive transformation where it’s needed most,” said Kehinde Ayeni, Executive Director of LEAP Africa. “It’s about shifting from potential to impact, and from moment to movement.”

Why YDoS Matters

According to the United Nations. (2017). World population prospects: The 2017 revision – Key findings and advance tables, Africa is home to the largest youth population in the world. Yet, millions of these young people remain under-engaged in governance, economic development, and civic life. The YDoS campaign confronts this challenge head-on by empowering young people to lead, serve, and shape the future of their communities, not tomorrow, but today.

Since its inception, YDoS has:

Engaged over 20,000 youth volunteers across 30+ African countries

Delivered 4,000+ community impact projects

Partnered with over 50 organisations and institutions

Inspired cross-sector collaboration between young changemakers, private sector leaders, civil society, and public institutions

This year’s campaign aims to double that impact by providing increased access to project grants, mentorship, and digital storytelling platforms to spotlight youth efforts across borders.

How to Get Involved

Young people, youth groups, NGOs, schools, corporate partners, and civic organisations are invited to lead a project or volunteer for one through the official campaign website: www.YouthDayofService.org

Registered participants receive access to a planning toolkit, social media support, and potential seed funding to bring their ideas to life. Projects can range from one-day actions to ongoing initiatives, as long as they’re driven by purpose and youth-led.

About YDoS:

The Youth Day of Service is an annual pan-African campaign coordinated by LEAP Africa, designed to harness the creativity, energy, and leadership of African youth through community-led service. It marks International Youth Day by shifting the focus from celebration to action.

About LEAP Africa:

LEAP (Leadership, Effectiveness, Accountability and Professionalism) Africa is a youth-focused leadership development organisation committed to raising transformative leaders who will drive sustainable development across Africa. Founded in 2002, LEAP Africa is renowned for pioneering impactful youth-focused initiatives that equip young people with the skills, values, and tools needed to lead ethically and solve critical challenges in their communities.

With a strong presence across Nigeria and partnerships spanning the continent, LEAP Africa empowers youth through leadership development, social innovation, entrepreneurship, civic engagement, and policy advocacy.

About Dow:

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world’s leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 30 countries and employ approximately 36,000 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $43 billion in 2024. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. ​​​​Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting www.Dow.com.