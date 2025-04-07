Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (www.AfricAFC.org), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, is convening the 5th edition of its Country&Stakeholder Symposium (CSS) tomorrow, April 8, 2025, from 12:30 to 14:00 WAT.

This year’s theme, “Making Africa’s Institutional Savings Work Better for the Continent,” will spotlight the urgent need to bridge the financing gap in Africa by harnessing the power of domestic institutional capital to fund long-term development. The Symposium will serve as a vital platform to explore how Africa can better mobilize its own institutional savings and redirect them into high-impact, return-generating projects aligned with national development priorities.

The Symposium will showcase AFC’s innovative capital mobilization strategies and financial structuring expertise, with a focus on developing new financial products and asset allocation models that attract and retain institutional investors.

Discussions will also include potential regulatory enhancements needed to unlock domestic capital for productive investments, while maintaining strong protections for savers.

High-profile leaders and industry experts from the public and private sectors will be speaking at the symposium including:

H.E. Vera Esperança dos Santos Daves De Sousa , Minister of Finance, Angola

, Minister of Finance, Angola Dr. Brook Taye , CEO, Ethiopian Investment Holdings

, CEO, Ethiopian Investment Holdings Kabelo Rikhotso , Chief Investment Officer, Public Investment Corporation (PIC), South Africa

, Chief Investment Officer, Public Investment Corporation (PIC), South Africa Armando Manuel , Chairman, Angola Sovereign Wealth Fund

, Chairman, Angola Sovereign Wealth Fund Ayaan Zeinab Adam, Senior Director and CEO, AFC Capital Partners

The event will be moderated by CNBC Africa Senior Anchor, Fifi Peters, and will convene key stakeholders from across the continent’s public and private sectors.

This is a virtual event. To register, please visit: Register here https://apo-opa.co/3EbZQTh

Media Enquiries:

Yewande Thorpe

Communications

Africa Finance Corporation

Mobile : +234 1 279 9654

Email : yewande.thorpe@africafc.org

About AFC:

AFC was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for pragmatic infrastructure and industrial investments across Africa. AFC’s approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development, and risk capital to address Africa’s infrastructure development needs and drive sustainable economic growth.

Seventeen years on, AFC has developed a track record as the partner of choice in Africa for investing and delivering on instrumental, high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services in the core infrastructure sectors of power, natural resources, heavy industry, transport, and telecommunications. AFC has 45 member countries and has invested over US$15 billion in 36 African countries since its inception. www.AfricAFC.org