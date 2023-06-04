The African Union Commission (AUC) announces the launch of the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) for the June 4, 2023 Parliamentary Elections in the Republic of Guinea Bissau. The short-term election observation mission comprises forty (40) members drawn from various AU Member States comprising AU Organs, notably, the Permanent Representatives Committee, Pan African Parliament, as well as Representatives of: Election Management Bodies, Civil Society Organisations, Independent Experts, Women and Youth. The AUEOM is supported by a team of experts from the AUC. The AUEOM will be led by His Excellency Joaquim Alberto Chissano, former President of the Republic of Mozambique.

The objectives of the Missions are to: (a) provide an accurate and impartial assessment of the electoral process, including the degree to which the conduct of the elections meets regional, continental and international standards for democratic elections; (b) offer recommendations for improvement of future elections based on the findings; and (c) demonstrate AU’s solidarity and support towards consolidation of democracy, peace, stability and development in Guinea Bissau.

The Mission draw its mandate from various AU instruments, most importantly: (a) the 2002 African Union Guidelines for Elections Observation and Monitoring Missions; (b) the 2002 OUA/AU Declaration on Principles Governing Democratic Elections in Africa; 1981 African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights and (c) the 2007 African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance; and Aspiration No. 3 of the AU Agenda 2063, which aims to ensure an Africa of good governance, democracy and respect for human rights, justice and rule of law, among others.

As part of its observation process in Guinea Bissau, the AUEOM will engage with various stakeholders as well as observe the polling process. Based on the findings, AUEOM will issue its preliminary statement on the electoral process after the election’s day in Bissau.